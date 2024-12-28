ESIC Invites Applications For 608 Medical Officer Posts, Salary Up To Rs 1.77 Lakh

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is inviting applications for the post of Insurance Medical Officer (Grade 2). A total of 608 vacancies are available. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website. The application process is underway, and the last date to apply is January 31, 2025.

Vacancy Details

Total Posts: 608

Category-wise Distribution:

UR: 254

SC: 63

ST: 53

OBC: 178

EWS: 60

PwBD: 90 (Category C: 28, Category D&E: 62)

Eligibility Criteria



Educational Qualifications:

Candidates must possess an MBBS degree recognised under the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

Completion of a compulsory rotating internship is mandatory. However, candidates yet to complete the internship can apply, provided they fulfil this requirement before an appointment.

Age Limit:

Candidates from the CMSE 2022 Disclosure List: Not exceeding 35 years as of April 26, 2022.

Candidates from the CMSE 2023 Disclosure List: Not exceeding 35 years as of May 9, 2023.

Age relaxation is applicable for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen as per government norms.



Other Eligibility:

Only candidates listed under the Disclosure Lists of CMSE 2022 and CMSE 2023 are eligible to apply.



Pay Scale

Selected candidates will receive a salary in Level-10 of the Pay Matrix (Rs 56,100 - Rs 1,77,500), along with a non-practising allowance (NPA) and additional benefits such as DA, HRA, and Transport Allowance, as per government rules.

Selection Process

The selection process is based on merit lists prepared from the Disclosure Lists of CMSE 2022 and CMSE 2023, considering the marks obtained in these examinations conducted by UPSC.

The year-wise select list will be published on the ESIC website.

Candidates selected from the CMSE 2022 list will be given seniority over those from the CMSE 2023 list.

Important Instructions

Applicants do not need to send physical copies of their applications to ESIC. However, they must retain a printout of their online application for future reference.

Candidates are advised to thoroughly read the detailed notification before applying.

The cutoff dates for eligibility are April 26, 2022 (for CMSE 2022 applicants) and May 9, 2023 (for CMSE 2023 applicants).

For more details and to apply, visit the official ESIC website at esic.gov.in.

Check detailed notification here