UPSC Hiring For 1,930 Posts In Healthcare Sector, Registration Ends Tomorrow

UPSC ESIC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024: The two-hour-long written test will be conducted on July 7.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conclude the application process for hiring Nursing Officers in the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) under the Ministry of Labour and Employment tomorrow, March 27. Interested and eligible individuals can apply by visiting the official website.

UPSC ESIC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024: Category-wise Vacancy Details

Unreserved (UR): 892

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 193

Scheduled Caste (SC): 235

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 164

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 446



UPSC ESIC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must hold a BSc (Hons) in Nursing, or a regular course in BSc Nursing, or post basic BSc Nursing from a recognised university or institute. Alternatively, they should possess a diploma in general nursing midwifery from a recognised board or council. Additionally, they must be registered as a nurse with the State Nursing Council and have at least one year of experience in a minimum of fifty-bed hospitals after completing the diploma.

UPSC ESIC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

The selection process consists of a written test and document verification. The exam will comprise multiple-choice questions covering topics such as Nursing Foundation, Nursing Management, Pediatric Nursing, Physiology, among others. The medium of the paper will be English. The two-hour-long written test will be conducted on July 7, 2024.

