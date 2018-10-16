HSSC Group D Exam In November, Admit Cards In Last Week Of October

HSSC will conduct the Group D exam on November 10, 11, 17 and 18.

For the group D recruitment, Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will conduct exam in November. The Commission will conduct the Group D exam on November 10, 11, 17 and 18. The exam will be held in two sessions. Admit cards for the exams will be released on October 29 and November 7. While the written exam will carry a total of 90 marks, the Commission will assess candidates on the basis of socio economic criteria and experience. Since this is group D post recruitment, there will be no interview.

The written exam will comprise of questions from general awareness, reasoning, maths, science, English, Hindi and concerned subject. Questions will also be asked from history, current affairs, literature, geography, civics, environment, culture etc. of Haryana.

HSSC will conduct exams till December 30, for SI (Male, Female), Fire Station Officer, General Duty Constable (Male, Female), India Reserve Battalions of Haryana State Male Constable (General Duty) and Sub Fire Officer post recruitment.

HSSC had notified group D recruitment for class 10 pass candidates in August 2018. A total of 18218 vacancies have been announced by the Commission for recruitment. The posts included in this recruitment include Peon, Beldar, Animal Attendant, Helper, Mali, Peon-cum-chowkidar etc. The Commission will release a wait list for the recruitment, which will remain valid for a period of one year from the date of recommendation.

