18218 Vacancies Notified By Haryana SSC For 10th Pass Candidates

HSSC Recruitment 2018 For 18218 Posts: Check Notification, Exam Date, Syllabus, Other Posts

For 10th pass candidates in the State, Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced 18218 vacancies in Group D posts. Online registration has already begun and interested candidates in the age group of 18-42 years can apply till September 18, 2018. For recruitment to the group D posts, Haryana SSC will select candidates on the basis of written exam and experience. The socio-economic criteria and experience will carry a total of 10 marks in the selection process. In the written exam, 75% weightage will be for general awareness, reasoning, Maths, Science, English, Hindi.

HSSC Group D Vacancy Details

The Commission will release a wait list for the recruitment, which will remain valid for a period of one year from the date of recommendation.

Applicants must have knowledge of Hindi/ Sanskrit, else, the candidature will be cancelled.

Candidates shall have to deposit exam fees of Rs 100 (Rs 50 for Female (Haryana)). The last date for payment of fees is September 21, 2018. SC/ BC candidates of Haryana shall have to pay Rs 50 as exam fees (it is Rs 25 for female candidates). Candidates belonging to PwD and Ex-servicemen of Haryana category are exempted from paying the exam fees.

