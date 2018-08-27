NABARD To Recruit Graduates For Development Assistant Post

NABARD Recruitment 2018 For Development Assistant Post: Apply at nabard.org

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has invited applications from graduates for recruitment to 62 posts of Development Assistant. Online registration portal for the recruitment will be open till September 12, 2018. NABARD will conduct the preliminary exam as a screening test for the main exam soon after the application process is over. 'Candidates can apply for vacancies in one State only. The Bank reserves the right to increase / reduce the number of vacancies or not to fill up any or all of the vacancies or cancel the recruitment process,' reads the job notification.

Applicants must be in the age group of 18-35 years. Age relaxation norms are given in detail in the job notification. Candidates must have obtained Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from a recognised University/ Institutions with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate (pass class for SC/ST/PWBD candidates). 'All educational qualifications should have been obtained from Universities / Institutions incorporated by an Act of Central or State legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section - 3 of UGC Act 1956,' clarifies the recruiting body about the educational qualification.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of preliminary and main exam, both of which will be conducted in online mode.

For a limited number of SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWBD candidates, NABARD will conduct pre-recruitment training.

