IBPS Declares RRB Officer Exam Result

IBPS has released the main exam and single exam results for Officer scale I, II and III. The result is available on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. Candidates can check the result using their registration number/ roll number and password/ date of birth. For Officer scale I post, the main exam result has been declared; the prelims result was declared in September, 2018. For Officer scale II and III, the single exam result is available. IBPS will host the results till October 21. Candidates who face difficulty in accessing their result now, can check it later.

IBPS RRB Officer Result: Know How To Check

Step 1 : Visit the official website of IBPS, www.ibps.in

Step 2 : Click on the score link provided on the home page.

Step 3 : On next page, click on the link provided there

Step 4 : Enter your registration number and other required details on next page and submit

Step 5 : View your IBPS officers scale I, II and III result from the next page.

IBPS PO 2018 Prelims Result Likely To Be Released Earlier

IBPS RRB Office Assistant is generally being searched as IBPS RRB clerk. Likewise, candidates search IBPS RRB officer as IBPS RRB PO.

