IBPS PO 2018 Prelims Result Can Be Expected Earlier

IBPS PO Prelims 2018 Result Will Be Declared At Ibps.in

IBPS PO prelims result, it seems, will be declared earlier. As per the IBPS PO 2018 schedule released in August 2018, the main exam will be held on November 18. IBPS will conduct the PO exam till October 21, which is obvious that the prelims result will be declared soon than it was announced last year. In IBPS PO 2017, the main exam was held almost one and half months after the prelims. However the IBPS PO prelims result was announced in the third week after the exam. It can be expected bit earlier this year.

Few months back, CBSE had announced the July NET results in a record time of one month. It was the last NET conducted by the CBSE, after which National Testing Agency (NTA) took over the charge of conducting the exam. CSIR continues to conduct the exam for science subjects.

So far, experts have reviewed the IBPS PO exam to be of 'moderate' difficulty level. ReadIBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis Here.

Before conducting the main exam for PO recruitment, IBPS is ought to complete the formalities of declaring the prelims result and releasing the admit card for main exam.

IBPS spearheads the recruitment process for probationary officers and clerks posts in 19 participating banks in the country. It also conducts and manages the exams for Specialist Officer (SO) and Officer/ Office Assistant recruitment. More than 4000 vacancies have been notified this year; 14% increase in the vacancy number in comparison to last year.

Every year close to 1.5 crore candidates register for various exams conducted by the biggest bank exam conducting body. IBPS makes arrangements for the exam, conducts online Preliminary examination, declares result of online Preliminary examination and informs the shortlisted candidates about the online Main examination.

Click here for more Jobs News