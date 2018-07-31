In A First, CBSE Releases UGC NET Results Within A Month

UGC NET Result 2018: CBSE Releases Results In A Record Time @ Cbsenet.nic.in

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the official organiser of academic competitive examinations in the country now, has created a record of sort today, when it released the UGC NET results in 23 days. Before this, UGC NET examination -- the national level qualifying examination held for assistant professor recruitment and Junior Research Fellowship in Indian Universities - results were released in three to four months. The UGC NET result 2018 can be accessed from the official webisites; cbsenet.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

The UGC NET examination was conducted by CBSE on July 8, 2018 across 91 cities in the country. The examination was conducted in 84 different subjects for which a total number of 11,48,235 candidates registered for this examination, the largest among the past examinations of UGC NET.

The UGC NET examination was held in 2082 examination centres under the supervision of 2,864 observers and 675 Board officials who were deputed to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of examination.

Out of the 11,48,235 candidates registered for the exam, 8,59,498 appeared in both the papers of the exam. 55,872 candidates qualified for eligibility for assistant professor while 3,929 candidates qualified for both JRF and assistant professorship.

This time there was a change in the exam pattern to reduce the burden on examinees, instead of 3 papers there were only 2 papers (Paper 18 Paper II).

UGC NET result 2018 of July exams can be accessed from the CBSE results website, cbseresults.nic.in.

In order to make the examination system transparent the OMR sheets images and captured data was displayed last week for the verification by examinees.

CBSE had also displayed the keys of question papers to ensure accuracy of the UGC NET results.

As per the UGC policy 6% of those candidates who appear in both the papers and obtain minimum qualifying marks in aggregate of both papers are declared NET qualified and the Board said in a statement that the certificates to the qualified candidates will be issued by UGC.

