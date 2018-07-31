CBSE UGC NET Result 2018 Declared @ Cbsenet.nic.in

CBSE has released the result for UGC NET exam conducted in July 2018. The result for UGC NET July 2018 exam is available on the official website and all such candidates who appeared for the exam can check their respective qualification status using their registration number on the website. This year 1148235 candidates had registered for the exam, out of which 859498 appeared for both the papers. Out of those who appeared, 55872 have qualified for eligibility for Assistant Professor (this number also includes those who have qualified for JRF) and 3929 have qualified for JRF and Assistant Professor both.

UGC NET is a qualifying criteria for those who aspire to be appointed as Assistant Professors and is also a selection criteria for Junior Research Fellowship.

The exam was conducted on July 8 and as per the official notification released for the examination, the result was to be announced in the later half of August.

UGC NET July 2018 Exam Result: Live Updates

The board, however, released the preliminary answer key for UGC NET July 2018 exam on July 24 and gave time till July 27 to submit any challenge on the answer key.

The board has, after the necessary action on the challenges received, has released the result for the UGC NET July 2018 exam.

UGC NET July 2018 Result: How to check?

Advertisement

Step one: Go to official website: cbsenet.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the result link available on the home page.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: View your result.

In order to be considered for Both Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Eligibility for Assistant Professor and for Eligibility for Assistant Professor Only , the candidate must have appeared in both the papers and secured at least 40% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for General (Unreserved) category candidates and at least 35% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for all candidates belonging to the reserved categories (viz., SC, ST, OBC (belonging to Non-Creamy Layer) & PWD) and Transgenders. Only top 6% of the total candidates who appeared for both papers will be deemed qualified in UGC NET.

Click here for more Jobs News