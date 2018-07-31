UGC NET Result 2018 Released @ Cbsenet.nic.in, Cbseresults.nic.in: Live Updates

UGC NET results for July exams available at cbsenet.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

UGC NET Result 2018: CBSE UGC NET result for July 2018 exam has been announced in a record time, one month before the conclusion of the exam. The UGC NET result 2018 has been released on the official website of the exam, cbsenet.nic.in along with the CBSE official results website, cbseresults.nic.in. Out of the total 11,48,235 candidates registered in the UGC NET exam, 55, 872 candidates have qualified for for assistant professorship while 3929 candidates are eligible for both assistant professorship and JRF, said a statement from CBSE after the UGC NET results declaration. An official from Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) had earlier confirmed to NDTV that the much awaited UGC NET result 2018 for the examinations held on July 8 will be released today.

CBSE which conducts the National Teacher Eligibility (NET) on behalf of University Grants Commission (UGC) and Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) was recently relieved from its duties of organizing the competitive entrance examinations.

Read: How to check UGC NET Result 2018

The UGC NET exam, which was held as a qualifying examination for Assistant Professor recruitment and Junior Research Fellowship in Indian Universities, was conducted in online mode on July 8, 2018 at 91 cities across the country.

UGC NET 2018 Result Today @ Cbsenet.nic.in, Cbseresults.nic.in: Live Updates

UGC NET result 2018 released @ Cbsenet.nic.in, Cbseresults.nic.in

July 31, 2018, 05:05 PM: As per the UGC policy 6% of those candidates who appear in both the papers and obtain minimum qualifying marks in aggregate of both papers are declared NET qualified.

July 31, 2018, 04:55 PM: CBSE declares UGC NET result in record time. The results have been declared in a month's time after the conclusion of exam on July 8.

#CBSE declares #UGCNET result in record time. The results have been declared in a month's time after the conclusion of exam on July 8. - Anisha Singh (@paristhitee) July 31, 2018

July 31, 2018, 04:50 PM: Enter your application number, roll number and date of birth on the results window given on UGC NET results' portals, cbsenet.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in:

UGC NET 2018 Result Announced @ Cbsenet.nic.in, Cbseresults.nic.in, Check Now

July 31, 2018, 04:40 PM: The certificates to the qualified candidates will be issued by UGC.

July 31, 2018, 04:30 PM: Out of the total 11,48,235 candidates registered in the UGC NET exam, 8,59,498 candidates appeared in both papers. According to CBSE, 55872 candidates qualified for for assistant professorship while 3929 candidates are eligible for both assistant professorship and JRF.

July 31, 2018, 04:25 PM: CBSE UGC NET result for July 2018 exam has been announced.

July 31, 2018, 04:10 PM: This is for the first in the history of UGC NET examination, the board is set release the results in the same month which conducted the eligibility test.

July 31, 2018, 04:00 PM: The candidates who are searching for UGC NET result may check their results following these steps:

- Go to the official website for UGC NET, www.cbsenet.nic.in or to the CBSE results portal, www.cbseresults.nic.in

- Click on the UGC NET result July 2018 link given on the homepage

- Enter your application number, roll number and date of birth on next page.

- Click on Submit.

- Check your UGC NET result from next page.

July 31, 2018, 03:30 PM: An official confirms to NDTV that "the Board will most certainly release the results today".

#UGCNET result may be released today, said a CBSE official. Will be available on https://t.co/myRIWxmhXx and https://t.co/KBsa39SN5v - Anisha Singh (@paristhitee) July 31, 2018

