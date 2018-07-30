UGC NET Result 2018 Expected This Week @ Cbsenet.nic.in, Cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE UGC NET Result 2018 is expected to be released this week at cbsenet.nic.in

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the UGC NET result 2018 this week. The Board has completed the process of raising objections to answer keys released recently. It was earlier reported that the Board is likely to release the UGC NET results before August 4. CBSE organised UGC NET July 2018 examinations on July 8. UCGC NET results are expected to be released at www.cbsenet.nic.in or at CBSE results portal: www.cbseresults.nic.in. Next edition of the exam will he held in December.

This will be the last time, the CBSE organizing the NET examination as the responsibility to conduct the examination has been handed over to the newly-formed National Testing Agency or NTA.

UGC NET Result 2018: How to check

Follow these steps to check your UGC NET result:

Step I : Visit the official website for UGC NET: www.cbsenet.nic.in or CBSE Results portal: www.cbseresults.nic.in

Step II : Click on the UGC NET result link.

Step III : Enter your application n umber, roll number and date of birth correctly.

Step IV : Click on Submit.

Step V : Check your UGC NET result on next page.

"The Board is working towards releasing the results by end of this month, and most likely on July 31, 2018, is all goes as planned. However, it is confirmed that the results will be out latest by August 4, which will be within one month on the conduct of the exam," a CBSE official told a newspaper recently.

