UGC NET 2018: Answer Key, Recorded Response Released For July Exam @ Cbsenet.nic.in

UGC NET 2018: Answer Key, Recorded Response Released For July Exam

CBSE has released the answer key for the UGC NET exam conducted on July 8 and the re-exam conducted at Allahabad centre on July 22. Along with the answer key, the board has also begun the process to submit challenge on recorded response. The answer key is available on the official website for UGC NET. Candidates who had appeared for the exam will have to login to their account on the UGC NET website to submit their challenge.

UGC NET July 2018: How to download Answer Key?

CBSE has released answer key for UGC NET exam conducted in July 2018

Step one: Go to official website for UGC NET July 2018 exam: www.cbsenet.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the UGC NET Answer key and recorded response challenge link available on the home page.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and download answer key and recorded response available in your account.

Candidates are advised to also download the respective question papers. After downloading all the files, candidates should go through the answer key and recorded response carefully and submit the challenge on answer key or their recorded response if required.

Challenge can be submitted by logging into the candidate's account only. Candidate will have to submit Rs. 1000 per challenge.

