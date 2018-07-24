UGC NET 2018: CBSE Releases Question Papers For July Exam; Answer Key Expected Soon

UGC NET 2018: CBSE Releases Question Papers; Answer Key Expected Soon

CBSE has released the question papers for the UGC NET exam conducted in July 2018. The question papers are available on the official website for both the July 8 exam and the re-exam conducted on July 22. The re-exam was conducted for about 600 students who appeared for the exam at Allahabad centre. The re-exam was conducted after students protested due to delay in distributing question paper on July 8.

Students can go to the official website for UGC NET, and select the exam year and date and then download the question paper.

Now that the question paper has been released, it is expected that CBSE will release the answer key for both the papers soon. The final result for UGC NET exam will be released after going over objections submitted by candidates on the preliminary answer key.

This year, there had been a radical change in the format of the UGC NET exam. instead of three papers, candidates had to appear for only two papers - one being general paper and the second one being subject specific. The time duration had also been changed for Paper 1 from 1 hour 15 minutes to 1 hour for attempting 50 questions.

This was the last UGC NET exam conducted by CBSE. From December 2018 onwards, the UGC NET exam will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA). The exam will be conducted in compute-based mode and instead of one day it will conducted over a period of ten days in multiple shifts.

