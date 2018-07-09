UGC NET 2018: Exam Over Yesterday; Students Complain Of Lengthy Paper I

UGC NET 2018 exam is over. The exam concluded yesterday. This year the exam pattern had changed drastically with only two papers instead of three papers. The exam duration was also reduced this year. Now that the exam is over, the wait for official answer key begins. This is the last time that CBSE is conducting UGC NET exam. The onus to conduct UGC NET has been shifted to National testing Agency (NTA) by MHRD.

Yesterday, after the UGC NET exam was over, many students took to social media to complain about the discomfort they had to face while at the exam centres and the lengthy paper I.

Students voiced that though paper I, which is a general paper and remains the same for every candidate, was easy, it was lengthy and that there should have been an extension on time to attempt all questions in paper 1.

@PrakashJavdekar sir please increase time duration in #ugc net first paper. Paper was easy but due to lack of time I did not read 13 questions properly.

Thank you sir. — Avaneet Singh (@avaneetofficial) July 9, 2018

@cbseindia29 Time for 1st paper was not sufficient and should be extended for at least 15 minutes. #NET#ugcnet — Tapeshwar Bhardwaj (@imtaps) July 8, 2018

Sir and Mam, i have appeared in the UGC NET JULY 2018 exam today and reducing the time in 1st paper was made a chaos among students to complete the whole paper.

Please review the decision and increase at least 15 min.@SushmaSwaraj@narendramodi@PrakashJavdekar — Revantchoudhary (@revantsau) July 8, 2018

Earlier students were given 1 hour and 15 minutes to solve 50 questions in paper 1. The duration was reduced to one hour in the new pattern, while the number of question remained the same.

Some students also complained about the strict rules regarding personal belonging at the examination centre. Some examination centres refused to collect personal artefacts of students who were traveling from far off locations.

UGC NET July 2018 Exam Over, Check Exam Review

Students also complained of inconvenient and uncomfortable seating arrangement at schools which were turned into exam centres.

For the July exam, more than 11 lakh candidates had registered for the UGC exam. As per the UGC policy, 6% of the total candidates who have appeared in both the papers and have obtained minimum qualifying marks in aggregate of both papers will be declared qualified in NET.

Click here for more Jobs News