1 Share EMAIL PRINT CBSE UGC NET 2017: Know Exam Day Schedule New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the exam day schedule for UGC NET November 2017. The exam is due to be conducted in four days that is on November 5, 2017. The exam will be conducted for three papers. The exam for Paper I is slated to begin at 9:30 am and the entry at the exam centre will begin from 7:00 am. The early entry to the exam centre is particularly favorable to such candidates who have to travel longer distance to reach the centre and may reach early.



