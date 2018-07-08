UGC NET 2018 July Exam Over, Answer Key Expected In August Last Week

CBSE will release UGC NET July 2018 exam answer keys online at cbsenet.nic.inin August fourth week

UGC NET Answer Key: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has organised probably its last UGC NET examination today on behalf of University Grants Commission (UGC). The UGC NET 2018 July exam was consisted of two papers. Both the papers of UGC NET 2018 consisted of only objective type questions and held in 84 subjects at 91 selected Cities of Examination spread across the country. The official UGC NET answer key will be released on the official website, cbsenet.nic.in, in the fourth week of August 2018, however, the several agencies are expected to release unofficial answer keys online soon.

In a major development happened yesterday, HRD ministry announced the next schedule of UGC NET which will be conducted under the newly formed National Testing Agency (NTA) in December.

UGC NET 2018 July Exam Review

UGC NET 2018 July exam was held in two sessions.

In first session, the paper I was conducted for 1 Hour (from 09:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M.).

In second session, the paper II conducted for 2 Hours (11:00 A.M. to 01:00 P.M.).

Paper-I of UGC NET 2018 July edition consisted of 50 objective type compulsory questions each carrying 2 marks. The questions were of general nature, intended to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. These questions were primarily designed to test reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate.

Paper-II of UGC NET 2018 July edition consisted of 100 objective type compulsory questions each carrying 2 marks which will be based on the subject selected by the candidate.

All the questions of Paper - II were compulsory, covering entire syllabi of earlier Paper II and Paper - III (including all electives, without options).

UGC NET 2018 Answer Key

CBSE will release UGC NET July 2018 exam answer keys online at cbsenet.nic.in

The captured images of response sheets (OMR sheets) of the candidates appeared in UGC NET July, 2018 and UGC NET answer keys of all the papers will be displayed on the website cbsenet.nic.in during fourth week of August, 2018.

According to CBSE, the exact dates of UGC NET answer key release will be notified later in the newspapers.

