UGC NET 2018: The UGC NET Test will be held on July 8. On behalf of University Grants Commission (UGC), the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts the National Eligibility Test (NET) on for determining the for the Eligibility for Assistant Professor only or Junior Research Fellowship and Eligibility for Assistant Professor Both in Indian universities and colleges. CBSE will conduct UGC NET 2018 in 84 subjects at 91 selected Cities of Examination spread across the country.

CBSE UGC NET 2018: 6 Points Candidates Should Know

1. UGC NET 2018: Paper Pattern

The UGC NET 2018 paper consists of two papers. Both the papers will have only objective type questions and will be held in two separate sessions as under:

Paper-I shall consist of 50 objective type compulsory questions each carrying 2 marks. The questions which will be of general nature, intended to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate.

Paper-II shall consist of 100 objective type compulsory questions each carrying 2 marks which will be based on the subject selected by the candidate.

All the questions of Paper - II will be compulsory, covering entire syllabi of earlier Paper II & Paper - III (including all electives, without options).

2. UGC NET 2018: Admit Card

UGC NET 2018 admit card has been uploaded on the website cbsenet.nic.in. No admit cards will be sent to the candidates by post. The candidates are required to bring a photo identity card also along with their printout of online admit card on the day of examination. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the examination whose admit card is not issued by the Board.

3. UGC NET 2018: Examination Centre

The candidates are requested to ascertain their venue of the UGCE NET 2018 test mentioned in the admit card and appear in the examination only at the designated examination center. No candidate will be allowed to appear at the examination center other than that allotted to him/her in the admission card.

4. UGC NET 2018: Frisking

To ensure fair conduct of examination, according to CBSE, frisking of the candidates will be done properly at main entry gate of the UGC NET exam center. The candidates should report at the examination center 2 hrs 30 minutes prior to commencement of examination and cooperate with the invigilators in frisking.

"No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination center/hall after commencement of examination. No candidate will be allowed to leave the examination hall/room before 10:00 AM in the 1st session and 1:00 PM in the 2nd session," says the CBSE notification.

5. UGC NET 2018: Prohibited Items

The use of calculators of Log Tables in UGC NET 2018 is not permitted. Mobile phones, pagers, electronic devices, bits of paper, books/note books etc. are not allowed in the Examination Hall/Room. The candidate(s) found in possession of any of these items in the examination hall/room will be treated as unfairmeans and his/her result will not be declared.

6. UGC NET 2018: OMR Sheet

Candidates will not be allowed to write any question from the Test Booklet on the Admission Card or on any other paper.

The candidate shall have to return the OMR Sheet of Paper I & II to the Invigilator before leaving the examination hall/room

The candidates will find the Answer Sheet placed inside the sealed Test Booklet. The seal will be broken/ opened by the candidates on the announcement by the invigilator and the Answer Sheet shall be taken out. Do not open/break the seal before the announcement. The candidates should verify the serial number and series of the Test Booklet with the serial number and series of OMR sheet. In case of any variation, the Test Booklet and OMR sheet should be immediately returned to the invigilator for the replacement with another set of same series available in the examination hall/centre.

Each Answer Sheet will have a pre-printed Test Booklet Code like A, B, C or D. The candidates are required to check that the Test Booklet Code pre-printed on the Answer Sheet is the same as printed on the Test Booklet.

The Answer Sheet used will be of special type which will be scanned on Optical Scanner.

The candidate will not do any rough work on the Answer Sheet. All rough work is to be done in the Test Booklet itself.

