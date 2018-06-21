UGC NET 2018 Admit Card Released; Download Now @ Cbsenet.nic.in UGC NET 2018 Admit Card released by CBSE for the exam scheduled on July 8, 2018.

New Delhi: CBSE has released the admit card for



How to download UGC NET 2018 Admit Card?



Step one: Go to official UGC NET website: www.cbsenet.nic.in.



Step two: Click on the 'Download Admit Card' link at the end of the home page.



Step three: Enter the required details.



Step four: Login and download your admit card.



After downloading the admit card, take a print out of the same and make sure to check all the details mentioned on the admit card. In case of any wrong information mentioned on the admission card, candidate should immediately contact competent authority.



CBSE UGC NET 2018



This year, for the exam to be conducted in July, the pattern has bene revised. There will be only 2 papers as opposed to 3 papers earlier. Paper 1 will be of general nature and carry 50 questions each carrying 2 marks. All 50 questions will be compulsory. Time assigned to paper I is 1 hour.



Paper 2 will be subject-specific. It will have 100 questions, all compulsory and carrying 2 marks each. The duration for paper 2 will be 2 hours.



