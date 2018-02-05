CBSE To Conduct UGC NET In July 2018; Check Your Eligibility For UGC NET 2018, upper age limit for JRF applicant has been increased.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT UGC increases the upper age limit for JRF applicants New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the UGC NET examination this year in July 2018. The application process for the same will begin soon online. This year, there has been some major changes in the eligibility criteria and exam pattern for the National Eligibility Test (NET). NET is not only a qualifying exam for those seeking jobs as Assistant Professors but also a selection process for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), so it is important that aspirants check the eligibility criteria carefully.



Academic Eligibility for CBSE UGC NET 2018



Candidates who have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in Master's Degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognised by UGC are eligible for this Test. In case of Other Backward Classes(OBC) belonging to non-creamy layer/Scheduled Caste(SC)/Scheduled Tribe(ST)/ persons with disability(PwD) category candidates minimum 50% marks (without rounding off) in Master's degree or equivalent examination is required.



Candidates who have appeared or will be appearing for Master's degree (final year) examination and whose result is still awaited or candidates whose qualifying examinations have been delayed may also apply for this test. However, such candidates will be admitted provisionally and shall be considered eligible for award of Junior Research Fellowship/eligibility for Assistant professor only after they have passed their Master's Degree examination OR equivalent with at least 55% marks(50% marks in case of OBC(Non- creamy layer)/SC/ST/PwD(persons with disability) category candidates. Such candidates would be required to complete their PG degree examination within two years from the date of NET result with required percentage of marks.



All such PhD degree holders whose Master's level examination had been completed by September 19, 1991(irrespective of date of declaration of result) shall be eligible for a relaxation of 5% in aggregate marks (i.e. from 55% to 50%) for appearing in NET.



Candidates are advised to appear in the subject of their post graduation only. In case, their PG subject is not listed, then they can appear in a related subject.



Age Limit



There is no upper age limit to apply for eligibility for Assistant Professor. In case of JRF, however, the upper age limit has been increased this year from 28 years to 30 years.



