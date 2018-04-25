UGC NET 2018: CBSE Opens Application Correction Window For Registered Candidates For UGC NET 2018, CBSE has begun online application form correction process. Candidates who have already registered for the NET 2018 can correct their application form from today till May 1, 2018.

For UGC NET 2018, CBSE has begun online application form correction process. Candidates who have already registered for the NET 2018 can correct their application form from today till May 1, 2018. CBSE will conduct the UGC NET 2018 exam in July for Humanities and Commerce subjects. For Science subjects, the exam will be conducted by CSIR a month before, in June 2018. Next, CBSE will release the UGC NET 2018 admit card in the third week of June. Candidates shall have to download it online. Printout of admit card is essential along with photo identity card for taking the exam.



This year the exam will comprise of two papers. This year, the age limit for JRF candidates has also been increased. Online registration for the exam will begin on 6 March 2018. CBSE UGC NET will be held on 8 July 2018.



UGC NET 2018: Know How To Correct Application Form Go to the official website cbsenet.nic.in

Go to the candidate's login portal

Enter the application form details of NET 2018

Submit the details

Enter the portal and correct the required fields

One of the major examinations for JRF and Assistant Professor recruitment, National Eligibility Test (NET), witnesses a bigger response every year. Huge number of research and teaching job aspirants register for this exam, causing a massive online traffic subsequently leading to a slower server.



