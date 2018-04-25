UGC NET 2018: CBSE Opens Application Correction Window For Registered Candidates

Read: UGC NET 2018: Paper 3 Withdrawn, JRF Age Limit Increased
This year the exam will comprise of two papers. This year, the age limit for JRF candidates has also been increased. Online registration for the exam will begin on 6 March 2018. CBSE UGC NET will be held on 8 July 2018.
- Go to the official website cbsenet.nic.in
- Go to the candidate's login portal
- Enter the application form details of NET 2018
- Submit the details
- Enter the portal and correct the required fields
One of the major examinations for JRF and Assistant Professor recruitment, National Eligibility Test (NET), witnesses a bigger response every year. Huge number of research and teaching job aspirants register for this exam, causing a massive online traffic subsequently leading to a slower server.
