CBSE UGC NET 2018 In July; Upper Age Limit For JRF Increased

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct UGC NET in July this year. For the exam which is scheduled to be held on 8 July 2018, upper age limit for JRF aspirants has been increased by two years. 'The upper age limit for appearing in JRF has also been raised by two years: from the existing 28 years to 30 years (the relaxation as earlier will remain same). Official notification in this regard will be released on the official website of CBSE NET at cbsenet.nic.in.Date of publication of notification: 1 February 2018Online Application Process: 6 March 2018- 5 April 2018Payment of Application Fee: Till 6 April 2018Exam Date: 8 July 2018The exam will comprise of two papers. Paper 1 will be of 1 hour duration and will consist of 50 compulsory questions. Paper 2 will be of 2 hour duration and will have 100 compulsory questions. While the total marks for Paper 1 will be 100; it will be 200 for Paper 2.CBSE on the behalf of UGC conducts NET to assess candidates and select them for Junior Research Fellowship and for the post of Assistant Professor.