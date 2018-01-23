CBSE UGC NET 2018 In July; Upper Age Limit For JRF Increased

Important Dates
Date of publication of notification: 1 February 2018
Online Application Process: 6 March 2018- 5 April 2018
Payment of Application Fee: Till 6 April 2018
Exam Date: 8 July 2018
Comments
The exam will comprise of two papers. Paper 1 will be of 1 hour duration and will consist of 50 compulsory questions. Paper 2 will be of 2 hour duration and will have 100 compulsory questions. While the total marks for Paper 1 will be 100; it will be 200 for Paper 2.
CBSE on the behalf of UGC conducts NET to assess candidates and select them for Junior Research Fellowship and for the post of Assistant Professor.