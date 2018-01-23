UGC Makes NET Compulsory For Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF) For Minorities University Grants Commission (UGC) will now select minority candidates for Maulana Azad National Fellowship 'on the basis of merit in National Eligibility Test (NET) of UGC conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and CSIR.'

Share EMAIL PRINT UGC MANF Scholarship: NET Compulsory For Maulana Azad National Fellowship For Minorities Now New Delhi: University Grants Commission (UGC) will now select minority candidates for Maulana Azad National Fellowship 'on the basis of merit in National Eligibility Test (NET) of UGC conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and CSIR.' The revised guidelines of the Fellowship make NET mandatory for the candidates. 'Prior clearance of CBSE-NET/ CSIR-NET examination will be a prerequisite for award of Maulana Azad National Fellowship for minority students for M.Phil/ Ph.D,' further clarifies the official update released in this regard. While 756 fellowships will be awarded in 2017-2018 a total of 1000 fellowships will be awarded for 2018-2019 and 2019-2020.



Students belonging to minority community were exempted from NET qualification earlier.



Since NET has been made compulsory, the minimum score at postgraduate level now becomes 55%, instead of 50%.



As per the new provisions, financial aid of Rs 3000 per annum will be provided per student to the host institution as departmental assistance.



MANF, as it's also referred to as, is a financial assistance to candidates of minority communities to pursue MPhil and PhD. The fellowship holders under this Fellowship will be known as Ministry of Minority Affairs scholars. This helps them to be eligible for employment to the posts with M.Phil and Ph.D as prerequisites, including the posts of lecturers in various academic institutions. Out of the total fellowships, 30% are reserved for female candidates; which if not filled will be passed on to the male students of the same minority community.



On the other hand, major changes have been made to CBSE UGC NET. The exam, will be held on 8 July 2018, will comprise of 2 two papers only. UGC has also increased the age limit for JRF applicants. Candidates up to 30 years of age can now apply for JRF. Online registration will begin on 6 March 2018, a day after the beginning of CBSE board exams. Read: UGC NET 2018: CBSE Notifies Changes



University Grants Commission (UGC) will now select minority candidates for Maulana Azad National Fellowship 'on the basis of merit in National Eligibility Test (NET) of UGC conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and CSIR.' The revised guidelines of the Fellowship make NET mandatory for the candidates. 'Prior clearance of CBSE-NET/ CSIR-NET examination will be a prerequisite for award of Maulana Azad National Fellowship for minority students for M.Phil/ Ph.D,' further clarifies the official update released in this regard. While 756 fellowships will be awarded in 2017-2018 a total of 1000 fellowships will be awarded for 2018-2019 and 2019-2020.Students belonging to minority community were exempted from NET qualification earlier.Since NET has been made compulsory, the minimum score at postgraduate level now becomes 55%, instead of 50%.As per the new provisions, financial aid of Rs 3000 per annum will be provided per student to the host institution as departmental assistance. MANF, as it's also referred to as, is a financial assistance to candidates of minority communities to pursue MPhil and PhD. The fellowship holders under this Fellowship will be known as Ministry of Minority Affairs scholars. This helps them to be eligible for employment to the posts with M.Phil and Ph.D as prerequisites, including the posts of lecturers in various academic institutions. Out of the total fellowships, 30% are reserved for female candidates; which if not filled will be passed on to the male students of the same minority community.On the other hand, major changes have been made to CBSE UGC NET. The exam, will be held on 8 July 2018, will comprise of 2 two papers only. UGC has also increased the age limit for JRF applicants. Candidates up to 30 years of age can now apply for JRF. Online registration will begin on 6 March 2018, a day after the beginning of CBSE board exams.