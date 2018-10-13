IBPS PO Prelims 2018: Exam Analysis, Review, Expected Cut-Off; Read Here

The IBPS PO prelims exams will be held till October 21, 2108.

IBPS or Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or IBPS began the IBPS PO prelims exam process today for the recruitment of Probationary Officers and Management Trainees in affiliated banks. The IBPS PO and MT prelims recruitment exams will be held till October 21, 2108. IBPS PO and MT main examinations, the second stage of the recruitment, will be held on November 18, 2018. This will be followed by an interview process where candidates who perform well in the main examinations will be selected for that.

IBPS PO prelims analysis

According to initial reports, overall difficulty level of this exam was moderate for the students who have attempted the first shift today.

An aspirant who attempted the second shift today said the English section was easy while the difficulty level of Reasoning Ability section was easy to moderate. He also said Quantitative Aptitude section was difficult.

IBPS PO prelims exam consists of objective tests for 100 marks. This test is of one hour duration consisting of 3 Sections as English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability.

IBPS PO prelims exam consists of objective tests for 100 marks.

The candidates shall be required to qualify in each test as per cut-off marks determined in each test.

As per the calculations of some candidates who appeared in the second shift on October 13, the cut-off will be over 50.

@adda247live so gave the IBPS Po today. English done and dusted. Reasoning why you are so lengthy. Maths day by day you are stretching yourself to much. - Prem Banerjee (@merpbanerjee) October 13, 2018

Each candidate will have to secure a minimum score on each of the tests as well as on the total to be considered to be shortlisted for Main Examination.

Depending on the number of vacancies available for IBPS PO recruitment, cutoffs will be decided and candidates will be shortlisted for IBPS PO main examination.

The results of IBPS PO prelims examination will be released by end of this month or by November, before the main examination, which is scheduled for November 18.

IBPS PO main examination will consist of objective tests for 200 marks and descriptive test for 25 marks.

Both the Objective and Descriptive Tests will be online. Candidates will have to answer Descriptive Test by typing on the computer. Immediately after completion of Objective Test, Descriptive Test will be administered.

Click here for more Jobs News

