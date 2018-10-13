IBPS PO Analysis: Read Prelims Exam Expert Review Here

The IBPS PO prelims exam will be conducted in four time slots till October 21 in four days

Today was the first day of the IBPS PO prelims exam 2018. The IBPS Probationary Officers and Management Trainees preliminary exam will be held till October 21, 2018 for recruitment in affiliated banks. The IBPS PO prelims exam is being conducted in four time slots; 2 each in the morning and the evening. A total of 100 questions had to be answered in 60 minutes. All the sections, except English Language, were available in both English and Hindi. Every correct answer will fetch 1 mark, while every incorrect answer will reduce the score by 0.25.

IBPS PO Analysis: Review Slot III

Here is a detailed review from Career Launcher on the exam held today in the third slot:

English Language:

The Reading Comprehension was based on economy. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.

Quantitative Aptitude:

There were 3 sets of Data Interpretation. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate.

Reasoning Ability:

The Reasoning Ability section was dominated by questions based on Analytical Reasoning. There were four different sets of based on various kinds of Seating Arrangement and Data Arrangement. There were no questions based on Syllogism in this exam. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.

IBPS PO Prelims 2018: Read Exam Analysis, Review, Expected Cut-Off for slots I and II of October 13, 2018

The detailed break-up of IBPS PO Prelims 2018 exam is as follows:

Section Total Questions Level of difficulty Good Attempts Time taken (in minutes) English Language 30 Easy - Moderate 18-20 20 Quantitative Aptitude 35 Moderate 17-20 20 Reasoning Ability 35 Easy-Moderate 20 20-22 Total 100 Moderate 55-62 60

Sectional and overall expected cut-off of IBPS PO Preliminary Exam 2018:

Subject General SC/ST/OBC English Language (Out of 30) 5-7.5 5-Mar Quantitative Aptitude (Out of 35) 7.5-9.5 7-May Reasoning Ability (Out of 35) 10-12.5 9-Jul Overall Objective Test (Out of 100) 50.5-53.5 OBC: 49.5-52.5

Click here for more Jobs News



