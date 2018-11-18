ESIC To Recruit For Junior Engineer Posts

ESIC Recruitment 2018 For JE Posts: Last Date December 15, 2018

Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will recruit candidates for Junior Engineer posts. A total of 79 posts have been notified by ESIC for recruitment. Vacancies are available in Civil and Electrical disciplines. Candidates can submit their application at the official website of ESIC at esic.nic.in on or before December 15, 2018. Last date & time for closing of submission of online application fees through SB collect system of State Bank of India is December 18, 2018. Applicants can deposit the fees via Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking.

Diploma / Degree in Civil / Electrical Engineering from a recognized university and having two years of experience are eligible to apply for the recruitment. The age limit for applicants is 30 years.

'The final selection for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) and Junior Engineer (Electrical) will be made on the basis of merit position in Written Examination (Computer Based),' reads the job notice.

Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer (Civil): 52 posts

Junior Engineer (Electrical): 27 posts

ESIC Social Security Officer Main Exam

ESIC has selected 6202 candidates for the main exam for Social Security Officer recruitment. The ESIC SSO main exam will be held on December 15, 2018. The main exam will comprise of questions from reasoning/ intelligence, general/ economy/ financial/ insurance awareness, English language and quantitative aptitude. The total marks will be 200 and candidates will be allowed 2 hours. The descriptive test will carry two questions: letter writing and essay.

