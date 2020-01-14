UPTET Answer Key Released. Direct Links Here

UPTET answer key can be accessed from the official portal, updeled.gov.in.

UPTET answer key: Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority has released the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or UPTET answer key today. The candidates who have appeared for the UPTET examination held on January 8 may now raise their objections regarding on the UPTET answer key till January 17, according to a notification released by the Authority. The exam which was scheduled to be held on December 22 last year in two shifts was postponed to January 8 after the state witnessed internet ban in parts. The UPTET answer key can be accessed from the official portal, updeled.gov.in.

More than 15 lakh candidates had registered for this exam which was held in various centres across Uttar Pradesh.

The exam, for which the UPTET answer key has been released today, was organized at 1986 exam centres in the state.

There are two papers in the exam.

Paper I is for candidates who wish to teach Primary classes (1 to 5) and Paper II is for candidates who wish to teach upper primary classes (6 to 8).

Those candidates who fulfill eligibility criteria for both papers can apply for appearing in both the papers. Such candidates will have to pay application fee for both the papers.

