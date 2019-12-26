Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2019 Now In January: Official

UPTET 2019 will now be held in January, said an official from the Board

The revised date for UPTET 2019 will be announced in the next few days. Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, Secretary to Exam Regulatory Officer, spoke to NDTV and said that the Basic Education Board is in the process of determining the new date for UPTET 2019 and will announce the same in next two days.

"December is about to be over and it will be impossible to conduct the examination this year. Now, the examination will be held in January," he said.

Mr. Chaturvedi had said that due to internet ban several candidates were unable to download their UPTET admit card from the official website.

Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) was due to be held on December 22 but was postponed after internet services were banned in several parts keeping the law and order situation in the state.

As per reports, 16 lakh 58 thousand candidates had registered for the exam which was to be organized at 1986 exam centres in the state.

There will be two papers in the exam. Paper I is for candidates who wish to teach primary classes (1 to 5) and Paper II is for candidates who wish to teach upper primary classes (6 to 8). Those candidates who fulfill eligibility criteria for both papers can apply for appearing in both the papers. Such candidates will have to pay application fee for both the papers.

