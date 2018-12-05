Canara Bank PO Admit Card Out

Canara Bank PO Admit Card; Download Now

Canara Bank has released the admit cards or call letter for PO recruitment through Post-Graduate Diploma In Banking & Finance (PGDBF) Course. Candidates can download the PO admit card using their registration number or roll number and password or date of birth. Candidates who had applied for admission to the course in September-November can now download the admit card from the official website of the Bank at canarabank.com. The exam is scheduled to be held on December 23, 2018. A total of 800 vacancies will be filled up through this.

Canara Bank PO Exam Pattern

The recruitment to these vacancies will be undertaken through admissions to the specially designed one year training course leading to Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF). The PGDBF course comprises of 9 months of classroom studies and 3 months internship at Canara Bank's Branches / Offices.

The diploma course will be done either through Manipal Global Education Services Pvt Ltd., Bengaluru or NITTE Education International Pvt Ltd., Greater Noida, which are recognized by UGC.

