Canara Bank Recruitment 2024: Application For 3,000 Apprenticeship Posts To Begin Today

Canara Bank Recruitment 2024: Canara Bank is set to start the registration process for Graduate Apprentice posts today. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website, canarabank.com. This recruitment drive aims to fill 3,000 Apprentice posts. The apprenticeship will last for one year.

The official notification reads: "Candidates have to apply online from September 21 to October 04 through the link provided on the Bank's website www.canarabank.com under Careers > Recruitment > Engagement of Graduate Apprentice in Canara Bank under the Apprenticeship Act, 1961 for FY 2024-25. No other mode of application will be accepted. Candidates must mention their enrollment ID, generated after applying on the NATS portal, while applying for training seats."

Canara Bank Recruitment 2024: Application Fees

The fee for all candidates is Rs 500, while SC/ST/PwBD candidates are exempted. Payment methods include Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards, and mobile wallets. Further details can be found on Canara Bank's official website.

Canara Bank Recruitment 2024: Stipend

Selected apprentices will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 15,000, which includes any government subsidies. Canara Bank will contribute Rs 10,500, while the government will directly credit Rs 4,500 to the apprentice's account through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Canara Bank Recruitment 2024: Documents Required

Proof of Date of Birth (Birth Certificate issued by Competent Authority or SSLC/Std. X Certificate with Date of Birth)

Mark Sheets/Certificates from SSC examination onwards to the highest qualification passed

Income and Asset Certificate

Caste Certificate

Canara Bank Recruitment 2024: Educational Qualification

Applicants must hold a graduate degree in any discipline from a government-recognized university or an equivalent qualification approved by the central government of India.

Canara Bank Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

The eligible age range is between 20 and 28 years, with candidates born between September 1, 1996, and September 1, 2004 (inclusive).