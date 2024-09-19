Canara Bank Announces Openings For 3,000 Apprentice Posts, Check Details

Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Canara Bank has announced openings for 3,000 apprentice posts, with the registration process commencing on September 21 and ending on October 4. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, canarabank.com. Candidates are required to register on the Apprenticeship portal at www.nats.education.gov.in before applying. Applicants are eligible to apply only if their profile on the apprenticeship portal is 100% complete.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must hold a graduate degree in any discipline from a government-recognised university or an equivalent qualification approved by the central government of India. The eligible age range is between 20 and 28 years, with candidates born between September 1, 1996, and September 1, 2004 (inclusive).

Selection Process

A merit list will be prepared based on state-wise rankings in descending order, determined by the marks obtained in the 12th Standard (HSC/10+2) or Diploma Examination. This list will be generated using the information provided during the online application. Document verification and a local language proficiency test will be conducted as part of the Document Verification stage.

Application Fees

The fee for all candidates is Rs 500, while SC/ST/PwBD candidates are exempted. Payment methods include Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards, and mobile wallets. Further details can be found on Canara Bank's official website.

The final selection is based on:

Verification of eligibility and details are provided in the online application.

Passing the local language test for the chosen state.

Being declared medically fit according to the Bank's requirements.

Stipend:

Selected apprentices will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 15,000, which includes any government subsidies. Canara Bank will contribute Rs 10,500 to the apprentice's account, while the government will directly credit Rs 4,500 to the apprentice's account through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Apprentices are not eligible for any additional allowances or benefits.

Leave:

Apprentices will be entitled to one casual leave (CL) per month, totaling 12 CLs per year. No other types of leave are applicable. Apprentices may take up to 4 CLs at once, and any unused leave will be forfeited at the end of the apprenticeship.