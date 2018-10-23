Canara Bank PO Recruitment Process For 800 Vacancies Begins

Canara Bank PO Recruitment 2018: Online Application Begins @ Canarabank.com

Canara Bank, a leading Public Sector Bank with Head Office in Bengaluru and global presence with over 6300 branches, has invited online application for the recruitment of Probationary Officers or POs. The Bank has announced a vacancy of 800 posts in this Canara Bank PO recruitment process. The recruitment to these vacancies will be undertaken through admissions to the specially designed one year training course leading to Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) either through Manipal Global Education Services Pvt Ltd., Bengaluru or NITTE Education International Pvt Ltd., Greater Noida, which are recognized by UGC. The registration process for Canara Bank PO recruitment will be done on the official website of the bank, canarabank.com.

The PGDBF course comprises of 9 months of classroom studies and 3 months internship at Canara Bank's Branches / Offices.

The programme is fully residential during 9 months classroom studies and the selected candidates should necessarily stay in the campus.

Candidates will be selected for admission to the course at either of the above two institutes through selection process consisting of online objective test followed by Group Discussion and Personal Interview.

On successful completion of the course, candidates will be awarded with "Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF)" from that institute and the candidates would be offered appointment in the Bank as Probationary Officer in Junior Management Grade Scale-I.

Canara Bank PO Recruitment 2018: How to apply

Eligible candidates can apply online through link given in Canara Bank's website canarabank.com. No other means / mode of Application will be accepted, said a statement from the Bank.

Step One: Go to the website, canarabank.com

Step two: Click on the career link from the homepage

Step three: Click on the Recruitment link from next page open

Step four: On next page, Click on the link "RP-1/2018 - Recruitment of Probationary Officers in JMGS-I on completion of specially designed PGDBF Course [NEW]"

Step five: On next page, click on "Click here to apply Online"

Step six: On next page open, register yourself and apply

The process of Registration of application is complete only when fee is deposited with the Bank through On-line mode on or before the last date for fee payment.

Before applying, candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the post as on the cut-off date.

Canara Bank PO Recruitment 2018: Important Dates

Commencement of on-line registration of application: October 23, 2018

Closure of registration of application: November 13, 2018

Closure for editing application details: November 13, 2018

Last date for printing your application: November 28, 2018

Online Fee Payment: October 23, 2018 to November 13, 2018

Download of call letter for online test (tentative): December 5, 2018

Date of online test (tentative): December 23, 2018

Click here for more Jobs News

