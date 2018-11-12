Canara Bank PO 2018 Registration Process For 800 Vacancies Ends Soon

A vacancy of 800 posts in this Canara Bank PO recruitment process was announced

Canara Bank PO recruitment 2018 registration process ends on November 13, 2018. Canara Bank, a leading Public Sector Bank with over 6300 branches, had started the online application process for the recruitment of Probationary Officers or POs on October 23 on its official website, canarabank.com. The Bank has announced a vacancy of 800 posts in this Canara Bank PO recruitment process. The recruitment to these vacancies will be undertaken through admissions to the specially designed one year training course leading to Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF). The recruitment examination is scheduled to be held on December 23, 2018.

The diploma course will be done either through Manipal Global Education Services Pvt Ltd., Bengaluru or NITTE Education International Pvt Ltd., Greater Noida, which are recognized by UGC. The registration process for Canara Bank PO recruitment will be done on the official website of the bank, canarabank.com.

The PGDBF course comprises of 9 months of classroom studies and 3 months internship at Canara Bank's Branches / Offices.

Candidates will be selected for admission to the course at either of the above two institutes through selection process consisting of online objective test followed by Group Discussion and Personal Interview.

Canara Bank PO Recruitment 2018: How to apply

Follow the steps given here to apply for Canara Bank PO recruitment 2018:

Step I : Visit the official website, canarabank.com

Step II : Click on the career link from the homepage

Step III : Click on the Recruitment link from next page open

Step IV : On next page, Click on the link "RP-1/2018 - Recruitment of Probationary Officers in JMGS-I on completion of specially designed PGDBF Course [NEW]"

Step V : On next page, click on "Click here to apply Online"

Step VI : On next page open, register yourself and apply

Click here for more Jobs News

