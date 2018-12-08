HSSC Group D Answer Key Released; Direct Links Here

HSSC Group D Answer Key 2018: Know How To Check

HSSC Group D answer keys are available online now. Candidates who had appeared for the exam on November 10, 11, 17 and 18 can now download the answer keys online. Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the answer keys for both the morning and evening sessions held on different days. For recruitment to the group D posts, Haryana SSC will select candidates on the basis of written exam and experience. The socio-economic criteria and experience will carry a total of 10 marks in the selection process. In the written exam, 75% weightage will be for general awareness, reasoning, Maths, Science, English, Hindi.

HSSC Group D Answer Keys: Official Links

November 10 (morning, evening sessions)

November 11 (morning session)

November 11 (evening session)

November 17 (morning session)

November 17 (evening session)

November 18 (morning session)

November 18 (evening session)

A total of 18218 vacancies will be filled up in various Group D posts. The posts included in this recruitment include Peon, Beldar, Animal Attendant, Helper, Mali, Peon-cum-chowkidar etc.

The written exam consisted of questions from general awareness, reasoning, maths, science, English, Hindi and concerned subject. Questions will also be asked from history, current affairs, literature, geography, civics, environment, culture etc. of Haryana.

