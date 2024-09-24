Advertisement

HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration Last Date Today, Check Steps To Apply

HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Candidates must be between 18 and 25 years old.

HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will close the registration window for the 2024 Constable recruitment today. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam by visiting the official website, hssc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 5,600 constable posts, divided into three categories:

  • Male Constable (General Duty): 4,000 posts
  • Female Constable (General Duty): 600 posts
  • Male Constable (India Reserve Battalions): 1,000 posts

HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

  • Step 1. Visit the official website at hssc.gov.in
  • Step 2. On the homepage, click on Advertisement No. 14/2024
  • Step 3. Click on "New Candidate"
  • Step 4. Fill out the form with the required information and submit it
  • Step 5. Save the form for future reference

HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Educational Qualification

  • Candidates must have passed the Class 12 examination
  • They must have passed Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects
  • No additional weightage will be given to candidates with higher education

HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Pay Scale

The selected candidates will receive a salary of Rs 21,700

HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Age

Candidates must be between 18 and 25 years old

The official notification states: "Haryana Staff Selection Commission shall invite an adequate number of candidates based on the merit obtained in the Common Eligibility Test (CET), for the Physical Measurement Test and the Physical Screening Test, both of which shall be qualifying in nature. The Haryana Staff Selection Commission may conduct these in batches, as deemed necessary, to shortlist candidates equal to four times the number of advertised posts in each category for the Knowledge Test."

