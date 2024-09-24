HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration Last Date Today, Check Steps To Apply

The recruitment drive aims to fill 5,600 constable posts, divided into three categories:
- Male Constable (General Duty): 4,000 posts
- Female Constable (General Duty): 600 posts
- Male Constable (India Reserve Battalions): 1,000 posts
HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply
- Step 1. Visit the official website at hssc.gov.in
- Step 2. On the homepage, click on Advertisement No. 14/2024
- Step 3. Click on "New Candidate"
- Step 4. Fill out the form with the required information and submit it
- Step 5. Save the form for future reference
HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Educational Qualification
- Candidates must have passed the Class 12 examination
- They must have passed Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects
- No additional weightage will be given to candidates with higher education
HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Pay Scale
The selected candidates will receive a salary of Rs 21,700
HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Age
Candidates must be between 18 and 25 years old
The official notification states: "Haryana Staff Selection Commission shall invite an adequate number of candidates based on the merit obtained in the Common Eligibility Test (CET), for the Physical Measurement Test and the Physical Screening Test, both of which shall be qualifying in nature. The Haryana Staff Selection Commission may conduct these in batches, as deemed necessary, to shortlist candidates equal to four times the number of advertised posts in each category for the Knowledge Test."