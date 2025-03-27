Goa Board Class 12 Exam Results Out, Girls Outperform Boys

Goa Board Result 2025: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced the results for Class 12 board exam. Around 90.64 per cent students have qualified the Class 12 exam marking a significant rise of 5 per cent since last year. With 92.42 per cent qualification, girls have secured a higher pass percentage than boys. The pass percentage among boys was recorded at 88.69 per cent. The Commerce stream has recorded the highest pass percentage with 93 per cent. The highest number of qualifications are from the 60-80 per cent range. A total of 7,725 students have scored between 60 per cent and 80 per cent in the Goa Board HSSC 2025 exams.

The pass percentage for students with special needs was recorded at 83.84 per cent.

The results were declared at around 5 pm at conference hall, Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa. Post the announcement in the conference, students will be able to check their scores on the official website results.gbshsegoa.net/#/. They will be required to enter their login credentials for accessing the results.

The Goa board has announced the results for Class 12 within 26 days of conducting the exam. The exam for Class 12 were held from February 10 to March 1, 2025. Of the 17,686 students who appeared for the Goa Board Class 12 exam, 8,462 were boys and 9,224 were girls.

Around 4,068 candidates appeared in the Arts stream. Of these, 1,241 are boys and 2,827 are girls. 6,086 students appeared in the Science stream. This included 3,426 girls and 2,660 boys. Nearly 5,085 belong to the Commerce stream. Of which 2,271 are girls and 2,814 are boys. The number of boys who appeared for vocational subject included 1,747 and number of girls included 700. The total number of students appearing in vocational stream included 17,686.