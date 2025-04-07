Goa Board Class 10 Result Declared; Direct Link Here

Goa Board SSC Result 2025: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) declared the SSC (Class 10) Result 2025. Students who appeared for the Class 10 board exams can check their results by visiting the board's official websites - gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net.

This year, a total of 18,838 students - comprising 9,280 boys and 9,558 girls - took the Class 10 board exams under the regular category. The exams were conducted from March 1 to March 21 across 32 examination centres in the state.

Goa SSC Class 10 Result 2025: Steps To Check

Go the Goa Board's official websites - gbshse.in or results.gbshsegoa.net

Click on the result link and navigate to the login page

Enter credentials such as seat number or roll number and submit

The result will appear on the screen

Download and print a copy for future reference

To pass the Goa Board SSC exams, students needed to score at least 33% marks in all subjects, with a minimum of 33% required separately in both theory and practical exams. If students didn't meet this criteria, they had a chance to appear for the supplementary exam, with the schedule announced after the results were declared.