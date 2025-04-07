Goa Board SSC 2025 Result Out, Check Re-evaluation Date Here

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the SSC (Class 10) Result 2025. Students who are not satisfied with their results will have the option to apply for re-evaluation of answer sheets. The re-evaluation window will be open from April 11 to April 19, 2025. A charge of Rs 700 per subject will be applicable for re-evaluation.

The official notification reads: "Candidates may apply for re-evaluation, if desired, after obtaining a photocopy and before the lapse of the last date for re-evaluation. No candidate will be permitted to apply for a verified photocopy/verification in absentia/re-evaluation of the answer book beyond the dates specified in this circular."

Goa Board SSC 2025 Result

This year, a total of 18,837 students - comprising 9,280 boys and 9,558 girls - appeared for the Class 10 board exams under the regular category. The overall pass percentage was 95.35%. The exams were conducted from March 1 to March 21 across 32 examination centres in the state.

Goa SSC Class 10 Result 2025: Steps To Check

Step 1. Go to the Goa Board's official websites - gbshse.in or results.gbshsegoa.net

Step 2. Click on the result link and navigate to the login page

Step 3. Enter credentials such as seat number or roll number and submit

Step 4. The result will appear on the screen

Step 5. Download and print a copy for future reference

To pass the Goa Board SSC exams, students needed to score at least 33% marks in all subjects, with a minimum of 33% required separately in both theory and practical exams. Those who did not meet this criterion had a chance to appear for the supplementary exam, with the schedule announced after the results were declared.