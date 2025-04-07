Goa Board Class 10 Result To Be Declared Today At 5pm; Check How To Download

Goa Board SSC Result 2025: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is all set to declare the SSC (Class 10) Result 2025 this evening. The result will be released on April 7 at 5pm. Students who appeared for the Class 10 board exams will be able to check their results by visiting the board's official websites - gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net.

This year, a total of 18,838 students - comprising 9,280 boys and 9,558 girls - took the Class 10 board exams under the regular category. The exams were conducted from March 1 to March 21 across 32 examination centres in the state.

Goa SSC Class 10 Result 2025: How To Check

Visit the Goa Board's official websites - gbshse.in or results.gbshsegoa.net

or Click on the result link and navigate to the login page

Enter credentials such as seat number or roll number and submit

The result will appear on the screen

Download and print a copy for future reference

Goa SSC Result 2025: Original Mark Sheets

Original mark sheets can be collected from the respective schools only.

According to the official notice, schools can download the consolidated result sheets starting April 9, 2025, using their login credentials at service1.gbshse.in.

Goa Board HSSC Class 12 Result 2025

Earlier, on March 27, 2025, the Goa Board declared the Class 12 (HSSC) results. A total of 17,686 students appeared for the exams, which were held between February 10 and March 1.