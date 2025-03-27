The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is set to announce the results for Class 12 today. The results will be declared at around 5 pm at conference hall, Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa. Post the announcement in the conference, students will be able to check their scores on the official website results.gbshsegoa.net/#/. They will be required to enter their login credentials for accessing the results.

Here are the LIVE updates on Goa Board Class 12 results: