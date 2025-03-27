Advertisement
7 minutes ago
New Delhi:

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is set to announce the results for Class 12 today. The results will be declared at around 5 pm at conference hall, Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa. Post the announcement in the conference, students will be able to check their scores on the official website results.gbshsegoa.net/#/. They will be required to enter their login credentials for accessing the results. 

Here are the LIVE updates on Goa Board Class 12 results:

Mar 27, 2025 09:52 (IST)
GBSHSE Class 12 results: Steps to check Goa Board Class 12 Result

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of Goa Board at gbshse.gov.in
  • Step 2: Click on the 'Goa Board HSSC result 2025' link
  • Step 3: A new window will open
  • Step 4: Enter the details required and submit
  • Step 5: Goa Board HSSC Result 2025 will appear on the screen.
  • Step 6: Check and download the results

Mar 27, 2025 09:28 (IST)
Goa Class 12 Board exam results: When can students access result card

Students will be able to download the consolidated result sheet from the school login https://service1.gbshse.in from March 29, 2025.

