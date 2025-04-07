Goa Board SSC Result 2025 At 5pm, Know The Marks You Must Score To Pass

GBSHSE Goa Board SSC Result 2025: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is scheduled to declare the Goa Board SSC examination results today at 5 pm. Students awaiting the results can access their scorecards on the official websites of GBSHSE - gbshse.in, gbshsegoa.net - once released. The results will also be available on the DigiLocker app and website.

To download the result and mark sheet, students will need details such as their roll number, date of birth, seat number, school index, and registration ID. The board will also release the topper list.

The results booklet will be available for download on the board's official website, gbshse.in.

Goa Board SSC Result 2025: Marks Required To Pass

To qualify, students must score at least 33 per cent marks in all subjects. A minimum of 33 per cent is required separately in both theory and practical examinations. Those who fail to meet the criteria will have an opportunity to appear for the supplementary examination. The schedule for the supplementary exam will be announced after the declaration of the results.

The Goa SSC Examinations 2025 were held from March 1 to March 21 at 32 designated examination centres across the state. This year, a total of 18,838 students - comprising 9,280 boys and 9,558 girls - appeared for the exam.

Goa Board SSC Result 2025: Websites To Check

Once declared, the Goa Board SSC results can be accessed at:

gbshse.in

gbshsegoa.net

DigiLocker app and website

Where And How To Collect Original Mark Sheets

The date for the collection of mark sheets will be announced shortly after the declaration of results. Mark sheets shall be collected by the authorised representative of each school from the IT section.

"No parents or candidates will be entertained regarding mark sheets. For any queries, candidates should approach their school," the official notice reads.