Andhra Pradesh PSC To Notify More Jobs This Month

APPSC Recruitment 2018; Check Updates At Psc.ap.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is all set to begin recruitment process for many posts under Group 1, Group 2 and Group 3 services. As per the numbers shared by other media outlets, close to 3000 vacancies will be notified by the Commission within December, 2018-January, 2019. Currently three active recruitments are underway: Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector, Forest Range Officer and Assistant Executive Engineer posts. Online registration link for the posts will be activated at the official website of the Commission at psc.ap.gov.in.

The official notification for group 3 services exam will be released earlier. Considering the reports, this year APPSC will release the notification earlier than last time.

In October, 2018 the Commission had released the revised syllabus for group 1 and group 2 services exam after considering the suggestions given by stakeholders.

While under group 1 services 182 posts are proposed to be filled up, 337 vacancies will be filled up in Group 2 services. For Group 3 services, 2650 vacancies will be notified.

