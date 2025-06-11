Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission Group 1 Mains Result 2025 Declared

APPSC Group 1 Mains Result 2025: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the APPSC Group 1 Mains Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Mains exam held from May 3 to May 9 can now check their results on the Commission's official website. The result has been published in PDF format.

A total of 182 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview round. The recruitment drive aims to fill 81 Group 1 posts across various departments.

The APPSC Group 1 Mains Result 2025 plays a crucial role in the selection process for these posts.

The interview round is scheduled to be held from June 23 to June 30, 2025, at the APPSC office in Vijayawada.

APPSC Group 1 Mains Result 2025: Selection Process



The selection process includes:

Preliminary Examination

Mains Examination (Descriptive)

Interview

Document Verification

The Mains question paper was descriptive in nature, and the exam duration was three hours per paper.

How To Download APPSC Group 1 Mains Result 2025

Visit the official APPSC website at psc.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the Group 1 Mains Result 2025 link.

A PDF file containing the list of shortlisted candidates will open.

Search for your registered number in the list.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

APPSC Group 1 Mains Cut-Off Marks 2025

The APPSC will soon release the official cut-off list on its website. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official site for updates.

The cut-off marks will indicate the minimum scores required to qualify for the interview. These marks are determined based on factors such as the number of vacancies, exam difficulty level, and overall candidate performance.