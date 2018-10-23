APPSC Group 1, 2 Revised Syllabus Released, Check Prelims, Mains Syllabus Here

APPSC Group 1, 2 Syllabus Released @ Psc.ap.gov.in, Check Prelims, Mains Details Here

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), Vijayawada has released the revised syllabus for the Group 1 and Group 2 services general recruitment process. The APPSC Group 1 and Group 2 syllabus details are available on the official website of the Commission. The syllabus can be accessed from the official website, psc.ap.gov.in. The APPSC syllabus for both Group 1 and Group 2 prelims mains have been provided on separate links on the website.

APPSC had earlier released the draft syllabus for Group-I Services (Preliminary and Mains) which was recommended by the Experts Committee on July 20, 2018.

The APPSC Group 1 draft syllabus was also hosted in the Commission's Website www.psc.ap.gov.in.

The applicants were given opportunity to give their suggestions in regards to the draft syllabus from July 20, 2018 to August 3, 2018 (15 days).

APPSC Group 1 Syllabus

Click on the links given here to check APPSC Group 1 recruitment syllabus:

Prelims

Mains

APPSC Group 2 Syllabus

Click on the links given here to check APPSC Group 2 recruitment syllabus:

Prelims

Mains

According to the APPSC Revised syllabus, the APPSC Group 2 mains examinations will be conducted for 450 marks, in which, the paper 1, 2 and 3 will be for 150 marks each.

Paper 1 is General Studies and Mental Ability while Paper 2 will be Social History of Andhra Pradesh i.e., the history of various social and Cultural Movements in Andhra Pradesh and General overview of the Indian Constitution.

Paper 3 will cover the areas of Planning in India and Indian Economy Contemporary problems and Developments in Rural Society with special reference to Andhra Pradesh.

Click here for more Jobs News

