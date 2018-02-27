APPSC Group 1 Services Exam 2016: Mark List Released For Main Exam, Interview Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the mark list of candidates who had appeared for the Group 1 services main exam and interview.

Share EMAIL PRINT APPSC Group 1 Services Main Exam, Interview 2016: Mark List Released; Know How To Check New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the mark list of candidates who had appeared for the Group 1 services main exam and interview. The main exam was held in 2016 for 2691 candidates who had qualified for the exam in the previous stage of selection process. The Commission has released the marks section wise: general English, History & Indian Constitution, Indian Economy & AP Economy, Science & Technology, Data Appreciation & Interpretation and also the total marks. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their marks at the official website psc.ap.gov.in.



APPSC Group 1 Services Main exam result was declared in December 2017. The Commission had selected candidates in the ratio of 1:2 on the basis of the re exam held from 14 September 2016 till 24 September 2016. The examination was held at Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Tirupathi for Group-I Services (Limited & General) recruitment.



A total of 294 candidates were shortlisted for interview which was held in January-February 2018. Only those candidates who appeared in all papers of earlier written examination in 2012 were called for Interview. The interview mark list carries the marks of the candidates out of total 783 marks (708 marks for written exam and 75 marks for interview).



