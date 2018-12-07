Interview At DRDO-DESIDOC For One Year Apprenticeship Training

DRDO Recruitment 2018 For Apprentice Posts

Candidates with Degree or Diploma in Library Science can appear for walk in interview at Defence Scientific Information & Documentation Centre (DESIDOC), DRDO. A total of 8 vacancies are open for recruitment, interview for which is scheduled on 8-9 January, 2019. Vacancies are also notified by DESIDOC for Computer Science and photography disciplines. Interview will be held at DESIDOC, DRDO, Metcalfe House, Delhi-110054 (near Civil Lines Metro Station). While for Computer Science apprenticeship, candidates with B.Tech in the concerned discipline can appear for the interview, for photography training only those candidates who have Diploma in photography are eligible.

'Candidates who have already undergone apprenticeship training in any institute/organisation are not eligible and only those who have passed out in 2016 or later can only apply. A certificate in this regard may be furnished,' reads the job notice.

Interview Schedule

Library & Information Science: 8-9 January 2019

Computer Science: January 10, 2019

Photography: January 11, 2019

On the interview day, candidates should take the original copy as well as photocopies of important documents and duly filled application form.

Also Read:

Cochin Shipyard Limited Notifies Apprentice Recruitment

Railway Jobs Announced; Apply For 2,090 Apprentice Posts

North Central Railway Notifies Apprentice Recruitment

Heavy Engineering Corporation (HEC) Limited Invites Application For Graduate Trainee Post

Click here for more Jobs News

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.