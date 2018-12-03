RRC Jaipur Invites Application For 2,090 Apprentice Posts

Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Jaipur has invited application from eligible candidates for engagement of Apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961 over North Western Railway (NWR). There are total 2090 apprentice posts to be filled with eight different divisions of NWR. The application process has begun and candidates can apply till 5:00 pm on December 30, 2018. The training period and stipend will be as per the extant rules and directives issued by Railway board from time to time.

Eligibility Condition

The candidate must have passed class 10th or equivalent with minimum 50% marks from a recognized board of education.

The candidate should have completed ITI in a relevant Trade from an institute recognized by NCVT or SCVT.

The candidate should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on 30.12.2018.

Note: Candidates are advised to go through the official notification for detailed qualification requirement and upper age limit.

Application Process

The application process is being conducted online. The application link is available on the official website of RRC Jaipur (www.rrcjaipur.in). Candidate can apply to any one of the unit only.

Selection Process

Selection will be done on the basis of merit in matriculation and ITI certificate. For the purpose of calculation of percentage in matriculation, marks in all subjects will be considered and not just in a subject group.

