Heavy Engineering Corporation (HEC) Limited Invites Application For Graduate Trainee Post

HEC Limited Invites Application For Graduate Trainee Post

Heavy Engineering Corporation (HEC) Limited has released a notification for induction of 169 [73 Graduates and 96 Technician (Diploma)] trainees for NATS session 2018-19 under Apprenticeship Act 1961. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply online. The last date to apply is December 10, 2018. Selection will be on merit-basis, that is on the basis of marks scored in the qualifying examination.

The period of Apprenticeship training for Graduates and Technician (Diploma) shall be one year. - Selected candidates will be paid Rs.6500 per month per head to Graduate apprentices and Rs. 5000 per month per head to Technician (Diploma) apprentices.

Eligibility Criteria

For Civil Engineering Computer Science / Information Technology/ Electrical Engineering / Elect. & Electronics Engg / Electronics & Communication Engineering/ Industrial Engineering/ Mechanical / Production Engineering/ Metallurgical Engineering / Foundry Forge Technology, candidate must have a degree or diploma from a recognized University in the relevant Branch/Discipline.

For Secretarial Practice & Accounts / Office Management & Secretarial Practice, candidate must be a Non-Engineering Graduate from a recognized University.

Candidates should have minimum 55% of marks [for General and OBC (Non-creamy layer)] and minimum 50% of marks [for SC/ST and PWD (Person with Disability)] in their respective Branch/ Discipline in Graduate / Technician (Diploma).

Candidates should have passed the Graduate / Technician (Diploma) examination on or after the year 2016.

After passing Graduate / Technician (Diploma) examination candidate should not have undergone any training / work experience of more than one year.

Candidate should be between 18 to 30 years of age as on 30.11.2018 with relaxation to SC/ST/OBC-NCL (Non-creamy layer) and PWD (Person with disability) as per reservation policy of Apprenticeship Act 1961 and Rules, 1992.

Application Process

Candidates will find all relevant information about the application process for NATS on official HEC website (www.hecltd.com) and will be able to fill the application form through the official website only.

The processing fee for the application is Rs. 500 for General and OBC (NCL) candidates and Rs. 125 for SC, ST, and PWD candidates.

