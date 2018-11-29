HAL Notifies Air Traffic Controller Trainee Recruitment; Engineering Graduates Eligible

HAL Recruitment 2018; Apply For Trainee Post; Engineering Graduates Eligible

HAL has announced job openings for candidates having degree in engineering. Vacancies have been notified under Airport Services Centre and Helicopter Division at Bengaluru for the Air Traffic Controller trainee post, candidates with Degree in Engineering / Technology or its equivalent in Computer Science / Electrical / Electronics are eligible to apply. Applicants must have secured 60% marks in the qualifying exam. Selected candidates will be given Basic Training as well as On the Job training including Institutional Training for a period of one year and after successful completion of the training period they will appointed at Assistant Aerodrome Officer (grade 1). For the Air Traffic Controller trainee post, candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and skill test which will be held at Bangalore. The pass mark in both the test will be 50% marks.

Details of the recruitment can be checked at the official website of HAL at hal-india.co.in.

Vacancies are also available for diploma candidates. A total of 29 posts have also been notified, exclusively for Ex-servicemen personnel, for the post of Aircraft Technician for a maximum period of 4 years in the non executive cadre; upon selection candidates will be posted at IAF base Tambaram, Chennai.

Vacancy Details

Diploma Technician (Electronics and Communications): 2 posts at Airport Services Centre, HAL, Bangalore Complex

Air Traffic Controller Trainees: 13 posts at Airport Services Centre Division and Helicopter Division, Bengaluru and Tumukuru

Engineer (Radio & Radar): 1 post Airport Services Centre Division, Bangalore

Aircraft Technician (for Ex-Servicemen): 29 posts in Overhaul Division, Bangalore Complex

