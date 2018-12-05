Cochin Shipyard Limited Notifies Apprentice Recruitment

CSL Recruitment 2018 For 320 Apprentice Posts

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has notified apprentice recruitment. Applications have been invited from eligible Graduate/Diploma holders in Engineering and Diploma holders in Commercial Practice. Vacancies have also been announced for eligible vocational/ ITI holders. The apprenticeship will be for one year under the Apprenticeship (Amendment) Act 1973. A total of 320 posts have been notified by the premier Mini Ratna Company of Government of India out of which 120 are for graduate/ diploma candidates. Candidates who wish to apply for the apprenticeship training can submit their application on or before December 20.

Apprenticeship training will be provided for Accountancy & Taxation, Computerised Office Management, Food & Restaurant Management, Instrument Mechanic, Draughtsman, Welder, Electrician, Electrical Engineering, computer science, information technology, commercial practice, etc.

Cochin Shipyard Vocational/ Trade Apprentice Vacancy List

‘In order to avoid heavy traffic in website on the last date that may result in non-submission of application, candidates are advised to log in to CSL website and submit applications well in advance before the last date,' reads the job notice.

Click here to apply for Graduate/ Technician Apprenticeship

Click here to apply for Vocational/ Trade Apprenticeship

Cochin Shipyard Graduate/ Technician Apprentice Vacancy List

For both disciplines, candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the marks obtained in the basic prescribed qualification.

