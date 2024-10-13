Cochin Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2024 Registration Begins, Salary Upto Rs 55,000

CSL Recruitment 2024: Available Posts
- Assistant Engineer (Mechanical)
- Assistant Engineer (Electrical)
- Assistant Engineer (Electronics)
- Assistant Engineer (Maintenance)
- Assistant Administrative Officer
- Assistant Fire Officer
- Accountant
CSL Recruitment 2024: Age
Candidates must be no older than 45 years as of October 30, 2024, meaning applicants should have been born on or after October 31, 1979.
CSL Recruitment 2024: Salary
Basic pay: 28,000
DA: Rs 12,544
HRA at Kochi: Rs 5,040
Perks & Allowances: Rs 9,800
Total: Rs 55,384
CSL Recruitment 2024: Application Fee
An application fee of Rs 700 (non-refundable), plus any applicable bank charges, must be paid using the available online payment methods. These include Debit Card, Credit Card, Internet Banking, Wallets, UPI, and other digital payment options.
CSL Recruitment 2024: Selection Process
Phase I: Online Test, consisting of two parts:
- Objective Type (40 marks)
- Descriptive Type (40 marks)
Phase II: PowerPoint presentation on work experience (20 marks)
A rank list of candidates who qualify in all phases will be prepared based on the total marks obtained in both Phase I and Phase II. In the event that two or more candidates secure the same total marks, the order of ranking will be determined by the marks scored in the discipline section of the Objective Type test. If a tie persists, the candidate's seniority in age will be used to determine the ranking.
Minimum Passing Marks
For Unreserved Posts: 50 per cent of the total marks in each test
For OBC Candidates: 45 per cent of the total marks in each test
For SC/ST Candidates: 40 per cent of the total marks in each test
For PwBD Candidates (for the posts of Accountant & Assistant Administrative Officer): 40 per cent of the total marks in each test