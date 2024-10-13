Cochin Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2024 Registration Begins, Salary Upto Rs 55,000

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has begun accepting applications for various positions, including Assistant Engineer, Assistant Administrative Officer, Assistant Fire Officer, and Accountant. Eligible and interested candidates can apply until October 30, 2024.

CSL Recruitment 2024: Available Posts

Assistant Engineer (Mechanical)

Assistant Engineer (Electrical)

Assistant Engineer (Electronics)

Assistant Engineer (Maintenance)

Assistant Administrative Officer

Assistant Fire Officer

Accountant

CSL Recruitment 2024: Age

Candidates must be no older than 45 years as of October 30, 2024, meaning applicants should have been born on or after October 31, 1979.

CSL Recruitment 2024: Salary

Basic pay: 28,000

DA: Rs 12,544

HRA at Kochi: Rs 5,040

Perks & Allowances: Rs 9,800

Total: Rs 55,384

CSL Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

An application fee of Rs 700 (non-refundable), plus any applicable bank charges, must be paid using the available online payment methods. These include Debit Card, Credit Card, Internet Banking, Wallets, UPI, and other digital payment options.

CSL Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

Phase I: Online Test, consisting of two parts:

Objective Type (40 marks)

Descriptive Type (40 marks)

Phase II: PowerPoint presentation on work experience (20 marks)

A rank list of candidates who qualify in all phases will be prepared based on the total marks obtained in both Phase I and Phase II. In the event that two or more candidates secure the same total marks, the order of ranking will be determined by the marks scored in the discipline section of the Objective Type test. If a tie persists, the candidate's seniority in age will be used to determine the ranking.

Minimum Passing Marks

For Unreserved Posts: 50 per cent of the total marks in each test

For OBC Candidates: 45 per cent of the total marks in each test

For SC/ST Candidates: 40 per cent of the total marks in each test

For PwBD Candidates (for the posts of Accountant & Assistant Administrative Officer): 40 per cent of the total marks in each test